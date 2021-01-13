Netflix plans to release a new movie every week in 2021

WASHINGTON — Netflix is kicking off 2021 right with new movies every single week.
The popular streaming platform said on Tuesday that it has a slate of dozens of films on tap featuring award-winning stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock and Dwayne Johnson, and filmmakers, Adam McKay, Jane Campion and Paolo Sorrentino.
In a press release, Netflix listed all of the movies that would be coming throughout 2021. However, not every movie was assigned a specific release date
Here's the list of movies Netflix plans to offer in 2021 (in alphabetical order):
- 8 Rue de l'Humanité*
- A Boy Called Christmas
- A Castle for Christmas
- A Week Away
- A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
- Afterlife of the Party
- Army of the Dead
- Awake
- Back to the Outback
- Bad Trip
- Beauty
- Beckett
- Blonde
- Blood Red Sky
- Bombay Rose
- Bruised
- Concrete Cowboy
- Don't Look Up
- Double Dad
- Escape from Spiderhead
- Fear Street Trilogy
- Fever Dream
- Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
- Fuimos Canciones
- I Care A Lot (February 19)
- Intrusion
- Kate
- Love Hard
- Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
- Monster
- Moxie (March 3)
- Munich*
- Night Teeth
- Nightbooks
- No One Gets Out Alive
- O2*
- Outside the Wire (January 15)
- Penguin Bloom (January 27)
- Pieces of a Woman (January 7)
- Red Notice
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Robin Robin
- Skater Girl
- Stowaway**
- Sweet Girl
- The Dig (January 29)
- The Guilty
- The Hand of God
- The Harder They Fall
- The Kissing Booth 3
- The Last Letter from Your Lover
- The Last Mercenary
- The Loud House Movie
- The Power of the Dog
- The Princess Switch 3
- The Starling
- The Swarm
- The White Tiger (January 22)
- The Woman in the Window
- There's Someone Inside Your House
- Things Heard and Seen (April 30)
- Thunder Force
- tick, tick...BOOM!
- To All The Boys: Always and Forever
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
- Untitled Alexandre Moratto*
- Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
- Untitled Graham King
- Wish Dragon
- YES DAY (March 12)