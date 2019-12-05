In an unprecedented renewal, NBC’s hit family drama “This Is Us” will return to the network for another three seasons.

The announcement made Sunday came from Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment. The program’s official Twitter account also confirmed the historic renewal.

“In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of ‘This Is Us,’” said Katz and Pakosta.

According to Variety, this isn’t the first time the hits show received a multi season commitment. After its first season, the network gave preemptively gave it two more seasons.

The drama and its cast have received many awards including two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, an Emmy Award, Golden Globe and SAG Awards for Sterling K. Brown for Best Actor in a Drama Series and three AFI Awards for Program of the Year.

“This Is Us” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.