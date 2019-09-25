They are the songs you love. You know the lyrics by heart, but may not be able to name the artist on a bet.

They are the one-hit wonders.

On this National One Hit Wonder Day (September 25), forget whatever playlist you have programmed on your phone and check out this list instead. These are the top 30 one-hit wonders as listed on Ranker, a site that lets the public vote and rank various categories.

While there will always be debate as to which decade was the best for music, the decade that was best for one-hit wonders appears to be the 1980s, which is the most-represented on this list.

  1. Take On Me - A-Ha
  2. Come On Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners
  3. Tainted Love - Soft Cell
  4. My Sharona - The Knack
  5. Video Killed The Radio Star - The Buggles
  6. 867-5309 - Tommy Tutone
  7. Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry
  8. Spirit In The Sky - Norman Greenbaum
  9. (There's) Always Something There To Remind Me - Naked Eyes
  10. I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) - The Proclaimers
  11. Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) - Looking Glass
  12. Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy
  13. I Melt With You - Modern English
  14. You Spin Me 'Round (Like A Record) - Dead Or Alive
  15. Mickey - Tony Basil
  16. The Safety Dance - Men Without Hats
  17. Pop Muzik - M
  18. Stacy's Mom - Fountains Of Wayne
  19. 99 Luftballoons - Nena
  20. Closing Time - Semisonic
  21. Kung-Fu Fighting - Carl Douglas
  22. No Rain - Blind Melon
  23. Funkytown - Lipps Inc.
  24. Cruel To Be Kind - Nick Lowe
  25. Eye Of The Tiger - Survivor
  26. Turning Japanese - The Vapors
  27. I Touch Myself - The Divinyls
  28. Seasons In The Sun - Terry Jacks
  29. Tubthumping - Chumbawumba
  30. Cars - Gary Numan
