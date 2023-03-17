x
Michigan police share new details in murder of 3 men who disappeared after canceled rap gig

The three men were missing for days before their bodies were found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building.
Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

DETROIT — The deaths of three men who were missing for days resulted from gang violence, Michigan State Police said Friday, six weeks after their bodies were found in a building near Detroit.

“This homicide was not random and had nothing to (do) with music or a performance,” police said on Twitter.

Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, were planning to spend time at a Detroit club called Lounge 31. At least two were supposed to rap there, but the Jan. 21 event was canceled.

The men were shot, investigators said.

All three were formerly in prison. Kelly and Givens were on parole at the time of their disappearance, according to the state Corrections Department.

“There is no one in custody for this homicide. ... This was a gang violence-related incident,” state police said. “There are other people that know the details and we need them to come forward.”

"Together we can bring closure to these families," state police said.   

Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks have found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)

