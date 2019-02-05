An astronaut from Michigan shared an epic view of the Great Lakes from space.

Christina Koch is a Michigan native and was born in Grand Rapids before moving to North Carolina. On Wednesday, May 1 she tweeted a photo of the Great Lakes from space.

She is going to break records for the most amount of time spent in space for female space fliers. Peggy Whitson previously held the record at 288 days, but Koch plans on being in space for 11 months.

She was going to take part in an all-female spacewalk, but it ultimately fell through because a lack of spacesuit sizes.

Koch is a part of the NASA Astronaut Class of 2013, the first to a have 50-50 split between women and men. She is an electrical engineer and has worked in Antarctica. Her areas of expertise include space science instrument development and remote scientific field engineering.

