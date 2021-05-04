Mexico City train collapse crushes cars below; reports of people trapped

An overpass in Mexico City collapsed Monday night, sending several train cars crashing to the ground below, according to international news reports and videos posted to social media. There were reports of several people trapped.
Video from the scene showed at least two cars at a 45-degree angle, sitting atop crushed cars below.
It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or deaths.
Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter that she was headed to the scene, which she indicated was on line 12.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.