WASHINGTON — With the Mega Millions soaring to an estimated $1.55 billion, many Americans will be considering buying lottery tickets with the hope of beating the astronomical odds.
The estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing would be the third highest in lottery history. The largest prize was a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November.
But in order to have even a 1 in 302.6 million chance at winning the jackpot, you'll have to make sure you get a ticket before the drawing's cut-off time.
How late can I buy a Mega Millions ticket?
Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays. Powerball drawings are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The cut-off times for buying lottery tickets vary by state. Usually, it's within one or two hours of the scheduled drawing. Below you'll find the state-by-state information we've found from most of the lotteries that participate in Mega Millions and Powerball.
Times listed are local and for the days when drawings occur.
Arizona
Powerball and Mega Millions sales stop on drawing nights at 6:59 p.m. (The cut-off is 7:59 p.m. from the 1st Sunday in November through the 2nd Saturday in March)
Arkansas
Powerball: Sales stop on drawing nights at 8:59 p.m. Central Time
Mega Millions: Sales cut-off is 9:45 p.m. Central Time
California
Powerball: Cut-off time is 7 p.m. Pacific Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 7:45 p.m. Pacific Time
Colorado
Powerball: Cut-off time is 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time
Connecticut
Powerball: Cut-off time is 10 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Delaware
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Florida
Powerball: Cut-off time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Georgia
Powerball: Cut-off time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Idaho
Powerball: Cut-off time is 7:54 p.m. Mountain Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 7:55 p.m. Mountain Time
Illinois
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Central Time
Indiana
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:58 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:44 p.m. Eastern Time
Iowa
Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time
Kansas
Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time
Kentucky
Powerball: Cut-off time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Louisiana
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time
Maine
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time
Maryland
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Massachusetts
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Michigan
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Minnesota
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time
Mississippi
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time, according to reports.
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time, according to reports
Missouri
Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time
Montana
Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time
Nebraska
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time
New Hampshire
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:48 p.m. online or 9:50 p.m. in stores
Mega Millions: Cut-off time 9:48 p.m. online or 9:50 p.m. in stores
New Mexico
Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:45 p.m. Mountain Time
New York
Powerball: Cut-off time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time
North Carolina
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:57 p.m. Eastern Time online or 9:59 p.m. ET in stores
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:43 p.m. Eastern Time online or 10:45 p.m. ET in stores
North Dakota
Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:58 p.m. Central Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:58 p.m. Central Time
Ohio
Powerball: Cut-off time is 10 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Oklahoma
Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time
Oregon
Powerball: Cut-off time is 7 p.m. Pacific Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 7 p.m. Pacific Time
Pennsylvania
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Rhode Island
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time
South Carolina
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10 p.m. Eastern Time
South Dakota
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time
Tennessee
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Central Time
Texas
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:00 p.m. Central Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Central Time
Vermont
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time
Virginia
Powerball: Cut-off time is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Washington
Powerball: Cut-off time is 6:45 p.m. Pacific Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 7:45 p.m. Pacific Time
West Virginia
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 9:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Wisconsin
Powerball: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 8:59 p.m. Central Time
Wyoming
Powerball: Cut-off time is 7:59 p.m. Mountain Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 7:59 p.m. Mountain Time
Washington D.C.
Powerball: Cut-off time is 9:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Mega Millions: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Where is Mega Millions played?
Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is not played in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.