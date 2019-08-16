NEW YORK — Federal officials have been told to expect that a medical examiner's findings on Jeffrey Epstein's death will be released Friday.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

According to the Washington Post, the autopsy found the financier had suffered multiple breaks in his neck bones.

Epstein is believed to have killed himself early Saturday at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The federal jail in Manhattan where Epstein was being held has come under sharp scrutiny in the wake of Epstein's suicide.

Attorney General William Barr says officials have uncovered "serious irregularities" at the jail.

The FBI and the Justice Department's inspector general are both investigating Epstein's death.