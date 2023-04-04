Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry coming to McDonald's for limited time

COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald's is bringing a new McFlurry flavor to its menu for a limited time.
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be released Wednesday, April 12.
The new ice cream treat is made with McDonald's vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.
McDonald's said it will make the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry available at participating restaurants nationwide, for a limited time while supplies last.
“For nearly 30 years, the McFlurry has been a McDonald’s fan-favorite, delighting customers around the world with delicious flavors and bringing joy to moments both big and small,” said Lindsay Rainey, McDonald’s USA Spokeswoman.
“We are excited to give customers a new way to enjoy the classic dessert they crave this spring by adding the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry to our menu for a limited time.”