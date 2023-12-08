Southeast Michigan native flees wildfires on Maui

Jason Gradel says smoke and flames were moving fast and knocking out power, cutting off food access and cell service, so they had to find a flight off the island.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Jason Gradel grew up in Temperance, Michigan, and now resides in southern California. He said that over the years, Maui has become a favorite vacation spot.

But over the last few days, wildfires have blazed a path of destruction through the Hawaiian island, killing over 50 people as of Thursday, destroying hundreds of structures and decimating the historic tourist town of Lahaina.

Gradel said he, his wife and their two kids landed on the island for their vacation Tuesday. West Maui lost power the same day, he said, and the family of four soon learned how serious the wildfire situation on the island was. Livelihoods and culture were being lost to the flames.

Gradel said for a period of 13 years, the family has gotten a picture of their two children by a tree with a scenic backdrop almost every year. Now, he's unsure when they'll be able to take that picture again.

But losing a favorite family destination pales in comparison to the loss that families, business owners and advocates of history who live on the island year-round are experiencing, he said.

Gradel said employees at the resort his family was staying acted fast and ensured everyone was safe, even as an island many of them have called home for their entire lives became engulfed in flames.

"You could see them becoming incredibly worried about their homes, their families, them trying to make contact with them to see what was happening and if people needed to come up to the resorts to get out and get away from the fire," Gradel said.

It was an indication that the wildfires were much more significant than a small burn.

Thursday was a turning point for him and his family. They had to find a way to leave Maui, but he knew that locals may be focused on preventing the loss of their own homes rather than checking on his family.

“For us as a family, we're not the priority here,” Gradel said. “The priority here are people who live here who cannot go home, who are going to have to rebuild. And therefore, any of us who are staying as resort guests, we're putting undue strain on this situation. If we can leave we need to try and find a way to leave safely."

Gradel and his family were able to catch a flight to Honolulu and will return to their home in southern California soon.

Rescue and emergency operations are continuing on the island and many looking for ways to support the response and provide relief to those affected.