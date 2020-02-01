Best-selling author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson has laid off her entire 2020 campaign staff but is pushing ahead with her Democratic presidential bid.

Williamson's New Hampshire state director and senior campaign adviser Paul Hodes confirmed Thursday that he had been laid off and “that the others in the national campaign have been laid off.”

A former campaign aide told The Associated Press that Williamson laid off her entire campaign staff on Dec. 31 because of financial concerns.

The aide spoke on condition of anonymity because staff were told not to speak publicly about the layoffs.

Hodes told a CBS News reporter that Williamson doesn't plan to drop out of the race and will continue on, but without staff.

The layoffs came just hours after former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro announced that he would be ending his bid for the White House.

Sources told WMUR that at the height of her campaign, Williamson employed about 45 staffers.

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate author Marianne Williamson speaks at the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco. Although she was frozen out of the third Democratic presidential debate, Williamson isn’t giving up yet. The best-selling author and spiritual adviser made a big impression in the second debate but still failed to garner enough support in the polls to qualify for the third debate.(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

AP