March Madness 2021: Download printable brackets

The countdown is on to the start of March Madness. While no one has ever had a perfect bracket, maybe 2021 is the year someone defies the huge odds.

WASHINGTON — March Madness is almost here and we'll soon find out which 68 teams will compete in the men's NCAA basketball tournament.

Last year's tournament was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there are a couple of key changes in place this year to make sure the event can happen safely.

First, the entire tournament is happening in one geographic location, with most of the games occurring in Indianapolis.

The First Four will kick things off on Thursday, March 18. All of the First Four games will happen on one day, as opposed to being spread out over two days like past years.

Then, the remaining 64 teams will compete when the First Round gets underway on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20.

The selection committee will reveal the full 2021 tournament bracket on Selection Sunday, March 14 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

While the teams have yet to be selected, you can click here or below to download a blank printable bracket to fill out for March Madness 2021.

And even though there has never been a perfect March Madness bracket, maybe this is your year?

What are the odds of a perfect bracket?

According to NCAA.com, if you were to simply guess or flip a coin for each matchup, the odds of a perfect NCAA bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.

However, NCAA.com also notes that the odds are more like 1 in 120.2 billion, if the person making the bracket takes into account info about which teams are better and tournament history.

It's believed that the closest anyone has gotten to a perfect bracket occurred during the last March Madness.