HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Saturday afternoon that 15-year-old Jordan Strickland has been located by the Atlanta Police Department.

Additional details surrounding her recovery were not immediately available.

Authorities in Hall County want to thank everyone for their help in sharing the information about Jordan, as well as their kind thoughts and prayers.

Jordan was last seen at her home in the Mulberry Preserve/Elizabeth Lane area at about 11 p.m. on Christmas night.

She's described by authorities as 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. They do not have a full description of her clothing but said she may be wearing rainbow-colored Vans shoes.

Jordan Faith Strickland

Hall County Sheriff's Office

When she was initially reported missing, investigators said they believed she may be in an "emotionally imbalanced state."

