Madison Cawthorn urges people to be 'radical for freedom' while criticizing 'radical left' at RNC

WASHINGTON — A young Republican congressional candidate from North Carolina is decrying “the radical left” but urging Americans to “to be a radical” for freedom, liberty and the republic.

Twenty-five-year-old Madison Cawthorn made the comments in an address at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

Despite criticizing the “radical left” Cawthorn ended his speech by calling on people “who love our country” to “be a radical for freedom, be a radical for liberty, be a radical for our republic.”

Cawthorn, who is white, says national leaders on the left have embraced “radicalized identity politics” that rejects the vision of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Cawthorn says millions of people risk their lives to come to the U.S. “because they believe in the dream of MLK and the American dream,” and urged people to join the GOP as “the party of freedom” that ensures the American dream for all people.

Cawthorn’s comments referring to immigrants and refugees stand in stark contrast to Trump’s actions to cut the number of refugees allowed to enter the U.S. to historic lows.