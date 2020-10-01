MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, was briefly put on lockdown after a report of an armed suspect outside the base.

The base was put on lockdown Friday morning, officials confirmed to WTSP. The lockdown has since been lifted. After an investigation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said there is no active shooter.

Base spokesman Lt. Brandon Hanner says officials Friday morning are assisting local law enforcement in searching for the suspect. All MacDill gates to the base have been reopened except for the one closest to the location where the suspect was seen.

News outlets report traffic was at a standstill on numerous roads around the base, which is near downtown Tampa.

Macdill is the headquarters for the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command. It is also home to the 6th Air Refueling Wing.

The base was originally known as Southeast Air Base, Tampa. It was later named MacDill Field after Colonel Leslie MacDill. In 1947, it became MacDill Air Force Base after the establishment of the Air Force.

The base currently employs more than 15,000 military personnel. A large number of military members and their familie also live on base in military housing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.