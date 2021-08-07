Reports: Live Nation will let artists require COVID vaccines and negative tests at venues

The company will also mandate vaccines for employees beginning October 4.

Live Nation is one of the latest companies that will require COVID-19 vaccines for its employees, and depending on your next concert, concertgoers may be subject to the same standards.

According to multiple reports, the entertainment giant announced Friday that not only would employees require vaccination against the virus, but that the company would let performers dictate whether attendees would be required to show vaccination or proof of a negative coronavirus test.

In an email to employees, obtained by Variety and Rolling Stone, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino called the new practices a "great model" for reopening concert venues safely.

"Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law," the email read. Rapino pointed to the success of Lollapalooza, which saw massive crowds in Chicago last weekend as proof of concept.

"We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated," the email continues. "That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model."

While the vaccine mandate for Live Nation employees will go into effect on October 4, according to Variety, Rapino's email didn't make it clear whether the requirements for concert were already in effect, or would be coming shortly.