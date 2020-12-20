92,000 pounds of Lean Cuisine baked chicken products recalled, may contain plastic

The company believes some of the meals have pieces of a plastic conveyor belt inside them that broke during production.

WASHINGTON — More than 92,000 pounds of Lean Cuisine baked chicken products from Nestlé Prepared Foods have been recalled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Saturday.

An alert from the FSIS claims there might be pieces of white hard plastic in the 92,206 pounds of products that were packaged on September 2, 2020.

The FSIS recall was issued for the 8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-9018” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The meals were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.

Nestlé recalled the product after the company received five complaints from customers, claiming hard plastic was found in their product, according to the FSIS. No injuries have been reported.

The company believes that the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals have pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

The FSIS said it is concerned that the product may still be in customers' freezers. Anyone who has purchased the item should throw it away or return it to where they purchased it.