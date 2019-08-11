As Thanksgiving approaches, more and more stores are revealing their Black Friday plans.

Following Target's Black Friday announcement, J.C. Penney has released a preview of its Black Friday ad on its website. The ad is 72 pages long and features deals on clothing, jewelry, electronics and more.

The retailer will be open on Thanksgiving Day starting at 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Black Friday. A "Be First In Line" coupon giveaway will be held for customers waiting outside on Thankgsiving. Participants must be in line before 2 p.m. and be 18 years or older. $500, $100 and $10 coupons will be given to select customers.

Customers can access early Black Friday deals online starting Wednesday, Nov. 27.

“JCPenney is focusing on bringing families together to remember the little things this holiday season, which can often pass by in a blur of shopping, traveling and celebrating,” Shawn Gensch, JCPenney executive vice president and chief customer officer said in a press release.“We are reminding customers to make the most of every day and every occasion by bringing together all the looks and products they love at prices that feel like a win.

J.C. Penney Black Friday Deals:

Here are a few of the deals seen on the retailer's Black Friday ad.