'He's a fighter' | Jamie Foxx continues to receive treatment in Atlanta hospital

ATLANTA — Actor and comedian Jamie Foxx is doing better as he continues to receive treatment at an Atlanta hospital, according to friends and reports.

Foxx's friend Martin Lawrence offered an update on the actor's condition to "Extra" when he was receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

"I hear he's doing better… My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood," Lawrence told "Extra" during the interview.

Foxx was hospitalized for an unknown "medical complication" on April 11, according to a social media post made by his daughter Corrine Foxx.

Since the post made by Foxx's daughter, no other update from the family has been made specifying what medical issue Foxx is facing.

Also present at Lawrence's Walk of Fame ceremony were Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey, both friends of Foxx. They wished the best for Foxx, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"He's strong, he's a fighter, he's gonna come out of it and he's good. He's gonna be stronger and better than ever," Morgan told ET.

Harvey told ET he was stunned to hear the news of Foxx being hospitalized.

"This dude is fit, so I was really concerned, man," Harvey said. "So I hope everything works out. I'm pretty sure it will."

Foxx, 55, was in Atlanta shooting "Back in Action," a Netflix action-comedy movie with Cameron Diaz. Few details about the production are known, and it's unclear if Foxx's medical episode happened on set.