Israeli police said officers shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to stab a soldier outside Jerusalem's Old City.

The man, who was killed before he was able to carry out the stabbing, was not immediately identified, he was believed to have been a Palestinian. Israel police said Saturday he tried to stab a soldier. Israeli medics say that police, while firing on the suspect, lightly wounded a 42-year-old woman in the leg.

The Old City is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, including the flashpoint compound that's known as the Al-Aqsa mosque to Muslims and the Temple Mount to Jews. Tensions there have been high in recent years.