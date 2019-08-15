A spokesperson for Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister said Thursday that country has decided to reverse its decision to allow two Democratic congresswomen who support the Palestinian-led boycott movement enter the country next week.

An Israeli official said earlier that top officials were meeting about the planned visit by Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. The newly-elected Muslim members of Congress are outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians. Tlaib's family immigrated to the United States from the West Bank.

While Israeli officials weighed the issue, President Donald Trump tweeted that "it would show great weakness" if Israel allowed them to visit. "They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds," the president wrote Thursday, calling the two congresswomen "a disgrace."

Minutes after Trump's tweet, the deputy foreign minister said Israel would be barring Omar and Tlaib from entering the country.

RELATED: At Ohio rally, Trump laces into Democrats but avoids race

RELATED: Trump says he'd rather ralliers don't chant 'Send her back!'

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., left, joined at right by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., listen to President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, at the Capitol in Washington. Israel's prime minister is holding consultations with senior ministers and aides to reevaluate the decision to allow two Democratic Congresswomen to enter the country next week. A government official said Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, that Benjamin Netanyahu was holding consultations about the upcoming visit of Omar and Tlaib, and that "there is a possibility that Israel will not allow the visit in its current proposed format." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

AP