Toledoans pray for peace in Gaza

The Greater Toledo House of Prayer on its website lists dates and times to gather for prayer at its location on Adams Street in central Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Greater Toledo House of Prayer is a place where people can go to pray multiple times a week. Denise Emerine, the organization's director, leads sessions often. Though she feels she was called to the position, she wishes she could do more, especially in light of the recent violence in the Gaza Strip.

"In light of everything happening right now, there's been such a heaviness on my heart," Emerine said. "If I could get on a plane to go I would, seriously. I've been talking to a lot of my different friends there and my heart just grieves for them."

Emerine recently attended her granddaughter's wedding. Her grandson-in-law is from Israel and his family traveled to the U.S. for the event, all while worrying about those back home.

"A few of them actually were called up to serve," Emerine said. "It was a heaviness and a somber time and we prayed together but then we had the joyous time of the wedding between my granddaughter and Yonaton."

Lorena Oxner also says she felt called, as she often does, to pray for others.

"I come here regularly. But this is not just regular," Oxner said. "I've been retired 23 years, and the Lord has called me to dedicate my retirement to prayer."

For Tom Baur, it's about faith and fellowship. He was in Israel exactly one year ago Tuesday. While he was praying, he was thinking about those he might have met.

"It's just been a grieving thing and when you're with people grieving you want to be with people who understand that," Baur said.

Emerine wishes more people would join and pray for those in Israel.

"Every church should lay down whatever they're doing at this time and call their people in to pray and stand," she said. "Because if it were America, we would want others praying and standing with us."