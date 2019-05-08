DAYTON, Ohio — As Police investigate the motive behind Dayton's mass shooting that killed nine people just after 1 a.m. Sunday, people from different religions gathered in the Oregon District Monday to ask for peace.

Although it has been more than 24 hours since the gunman opened fire in the town's entertainment area, people are still showing up outside Ned Peppers Bar to mourn those who lost their lives and an interfaith prayer vigil was held just outside that area.

People from all faith backgrounds came together to pray and sing together. Many of them are still in shock at what happened but are also calling for a sense of unity.

“To show everybody else that we are in it together, we are here, whether it’s sadness, tragedy,” said Darshan Singh Sehbi from the Sikh community.

"I got a call and they said we’re going to sing at Levitts, and I said I’ve got to be there because I sing peace to the world,” Donna Tramell, a World House Choir member, said.

At a press conference Monday, Dayton Chief of Police called the weapon used in the shooting "fundamentally problematic for a civilian environment." This comes after many lawmakers called for stricter gun laws.

According to The Dayton Police Department, 11 victims are still in the hospital.