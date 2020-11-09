19 years later: Remembering Sept. 11 through unforgettable photos

In a year when the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped countless American rituals, even the commemoration of 9/11 could not escape unchanged.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The photos below are graphic in nature.

Today, Americans across the nation will take a moment to remember the 2,977 people killed in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks with tributes altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In New York, a dispute over coronavirus precautions is leading to separate remembrances. The National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum canceled its tradition of having relatives read the names of the dead aloud. It will offer a recording instead to those gathered at the World Trade Center site.

Some victims’ relatives felt the change robbed the observance of its emotional impact. A different 9/11 group, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, set up a simultaneous ceremony.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden both plan to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania Friday, though not at the same time.

Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend both events. Biden will also attend the main New York observance before heading to Pennsylvania.

Arlington County is conducting its annual Sept. 11 ceremony as a virtual event. The county is home to the Pentagon. A remembrance ceremony scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m. will be livestreamed on the county's website to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are 14 photos The Associated Press captured 19 years ago.