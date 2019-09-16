Forecasters say Humberto has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says in a Sunday night advisory that Hurricane Humberto is about 785 miles (1,260 kilometers) west of Bermuda and moving northeast at 3 mph (5 kph). The storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

The hurricane center expects Humberto's outer bands to drop 1 to 2 inches (3 to 5 centimeters) of rain on the northwest Bahamas. It says swells from Humberto may cause "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" in the northwest Bahamas and the U.S. coast from east-central Florida to North Carolina over the next few days.

Spaghetti plots for Hurricane Humberto

