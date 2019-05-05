A Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee says he's hopeful special counsel Robert Mueller will appear before the panel, citing a "tentative date" for Mueller's testimony.

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline tells "Fox News Sunday" that "we hope the special counsel will appear" on May 15 and that "we think the American people have a right to hear directly from him."

The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, said last week the committee was "firming up the date" for Mueller's testimony and hoping it would be May 15.

Cicilline says that "obviously until the date comes, we never have an absolute guarantee."

Democrats are seeking more information about Mueller's report on his Russia investigation.

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and Mueller didn't immediately return messages Sunday.

