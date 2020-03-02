The California Highway Patrol says multiple people have been injured in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in California.

Fort Tejon CHP spokesman Rich Anthes couldn't tell news outlets the number of victims or their conditions after the early Monday shooting near Lebec in Kern County. CBS News reports that six people have been shot. No information as immediately available on the conditions of the victims.

Photos from the scene showed the bus parked at a Valero gas station. Kern County sheriff's and fire departments responded to the scene north of Los Angeles.

The agency says the shooter was a passenger on the bus. The bus was heading north on Interstate 5. Further details weren't immediately released.

