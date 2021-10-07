'Chopped Junior' champion and 'Top Chef Junior' star Fuller Goldsmith dies at 17

From the time he was three, Goldsmith continued to improve at his cooking. During that time, he was also had repeated battles with leukemia.

Fuller Goldsmith, an aspiring chef who competed on "Top Chef Junior" and a champion of "Chopped Junior," has died after a battle with cancer. He was 17.

The news was confirmed in an Instagram post by Magical Elves, the company that produces "Top Chef Junior."

"We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith," Magical Elves said. "He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special."

USA TODAY reports Goldsmith competed in the first season of "Top Chef Junior" at age 13 but dropped out for health reasons.

Then at 14, Goldsmith won an episode of Food Network's "Chopped Junior." He donated part of his winnings to Fuller's Fund, an endeavor his family started to help similar families who are struggling with long-term treatments.

"We all Loved Fuller so much!" said "Top Chef Junior" host Vanessa Lachey. "And will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks. Sending so much Love to his family."

Goldsmith's mother, Melissa, said in a Facebook video posted a few years ago that he was diagnosed with leukemia when he was three years old. Goldsmith relapsed when he was seven and had to go through intense chemotherapy. He then had a bone marrow transplant when he relapsed at age 11.

Fuller Goldsmith: Chopped Jr. Champ This is the inspirational story of Fuller Goldsmith, who beat cancer, won Chopped Junior and donated a portion of his winnings to help families like his own. Fuller's story is presented by Children's of Alabama Posted by This is Alabama on Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Through it all, he worked to improve on his love for cooking.

"He kept trying and we kept critiquing him and he got better and better until now he can cook better than I can," Melissa said.

In February, Goldsmith announced on Instagram that his cancer had returned and he was going to begin proton radiation therapy.