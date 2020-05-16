WASHINGTON — Fred Willard, the actor who is best known for his frequent appearances in ensemble comedies and mockumentaries like "Best in Show," "This is Spinal Tap" and "For Your Consideration" has died at the age of 86.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis announced the news on Twitter saying, "How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts." Curtis shared a video showing clips from Willard's movies "Best in Show" and "Judging the Hounds."

As Rolling Stone reports, Willard's wife, Mary, of 40 years, died in 2018. Willard's representative Glenn Schwartz confirmed his death, telling Rolling Stone that he died of natural causes.

