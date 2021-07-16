Ford issues three different recalls for 850K vehicles in North America

Each recall announced Friday involves a separate issue in three different Ford vehicles.

WASHINGTON — The Ford Motor Company on Friday issued three different safety recalls on more than 850,000 vehicles across North America.

The first recall states there is a weld issue on a rear axle housing spring seat interface in nearly 35,000 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty vehicles. The impacted vehicles could experience rear driveline disconnection, and customers may experience vibration and/or shaking while driving at highway speeds. It added that if the driveshaft disconnects, drivers could lose motive power while driving or the vehicle will lose its ability to be put into park.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the first recall.

The recall is for vehicles with a 6.7-liter engine and a single rear wheel axle. Ford said that dealers will "will inspect rear axle to determine if deformation is present" starting the week of August 16.

The second recall involves seizing cross-axis ball joints impacting approximately 774,696 2013-2017 Ford Explorers worldwide, but only 676,152 vehicles in North America. Specifically in the U.S., the recalled vehicles are in "high-corrosion states as defined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or in regions with a combination of cold winter weather with relative high humidity and substantial road salt use."

The Michigan-based company said it is aware of six reports of injury related to this specific recall.

Ford said impacted vehicles could experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel if the seized cross-axis ball joint cases a fractured rear suspension toe link.

Ford said vehicles brought in for the recall will have dealers inspect "the cross-axis ball joint, replace the cross-axis ball joint/knuckle as necessary, and replace the toe links with a revised design part," starting the week of Aug. 23.

The third and final recall announced by Ford on Friday involves about 36,000 select 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles across North America. It said the recall involves improperly secured battery cable wire harnesses in cars with 3.0-liter gas engines.

If the wire harness is not properly fixed, over time it could come into contact with the A/C compressor pulley, be rubbed down to the wire and eventually cause a short circuit and potentially a fire. Ford said there haven't been any reports of accidents or injuries related to this recall.