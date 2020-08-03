WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for president, saying she will "do everything in my power" to help elect him.

Harris is the latest dropout from the Democratic presidential race to get behind the former vice president in his fight with Bernie Sanders for the nomination. The decision by the California senator, one of three black candidates who sought to challenge President Donald Trump, further solidifies the Democratic establishment's move to circle around Biden after his Super Tuesday success.

Sanders announced that he'd gained the backing of civil rights icon Jesse Jackson, who's campaigning with him on Sunday in Michigan, the biggest prize among the six states voting Tuesday.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders to host Grand Rapids rally as candidates focus on Michigan

Politico has been keeping track of every endorsement of the 2020 presidential campaign. But, for those still in the race, here's a bit more on who has endorsed whom so far in this year's contest for the White House.

Their count for Biden was at 85 as of the Sunday before the Michigan Primary March 10, but would be 86 if counting Harris' recently announced endorsement. That list has names including Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York and Senator Doug Jones of Alabama. Former presidential candidates Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg have also endorsed Biden. A large list of establishment Democrats are named in Politico's roll.

For Sanders, the list of endorsements Politico has tallied was at nine as of the Sunday before the Michigan Primary, but would be at 10 if counting Jackson. The list includes Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, as well as Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Hillary Clinton said Sunday on CNN that she will not endorse a presidential candidate. She added that she doesn't believe Sanders is "our strongest nominee against Donald Trump," Axios reported. Clinton did say she would support the person who wins the Democratic nomination, but didn't say if she would campaign for them if it were Sanders.

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP)

AP

Clinton said, "I think what [Joe Biden's] victories on Super Tuesday showed is that he is building the kind of coalition that I have, basically. It's a broad-based coalition...I think Joe is on track to...putting together a coalition of voters who are energized."

While it seems unanimous that Trump has the backing of the GOP at large, it's possible that some former members of the White House administration still running for office might not back him.

Most notably, Trump seemingly said that he had sealed the deal of Jeff Sessions' poor performance in the Alabama Senate primary, in usual fashion for a fellow-Republican and once-cabinet member.

On Wednesday the president tweeted, "This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt."

RELATED: Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders, will campaign with him Sunday

RELATED: Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president

The Associated Press contributed to this report.