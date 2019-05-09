JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One Florida man’s acts of kindness has gone viral.
Alec Sprague posted a photo of a man buying more than 100 generators and food at a Costco in Jacksonville for people in the Bahamas who were devastated by the Category 5 storm.
Sprague’s post said the generators cost about $450 apiece.
According to News4Jax, the purchase of all the generators was made possible by a GoFundMe called Errol Thurston Bahamas Hurricane Relief Fund. The page’s mission is to help rebuild what was lost when the hurricane hit the islands.
Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm and pounded them with 185 mph sustained winds.
Wednesday night the number of people killed in the Bahamas jumped from seven to 20.
Hurricane Dorian continues to bring life-threatening storm surge and flooding along the east coast over the next few days.
