JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One Florida man’s acts of kindness has gone viral.

Alec Sprague posted a photo of a man buying more than 100 generators and food at a Costco in Jacksonville for people in the Bahamas who were devastated by the Category 5 storm.

Sprague’s post said the generators cost about $450 apiece.

According to News4Jax, the purchase of all the generators was made possible by a GoFundMe called Errol Thurston Bahamas Hurricane Relief Fund. The page’s mission is to help rebuild what was lost when the hurricane hit the islands.

Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm and pounded them with 185 mph sustained winds.

Wednesday night the number of people killed in the Bahamas jumped from seven to 20.

Hurricane Dorian continues to bring life-threatening storm surge and flooding along the east coast over the next few days.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian gets a little stronger as winds increase to 110 mph

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas

RELATED: Live blog: Thousands evacuating the east coast as Dorian gets slightly stronger

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.