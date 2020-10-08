x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

nation-world

Fire damages upstate New York home of celebrity chef Rachael Ray

The talk show host's Lake Luzerne, New York home was damaged Sunday after a fire ripped through the house, no injuries were reported.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Rachael Ray presents a tribute to Jacques Pepin at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Police confirmed that a major house fire damaged a home Sunday night in Lake Luzerne, New York which belongs to television personality Rachael Ray. 

According to a statement from Ray representative Charlie Dougiell, "Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent." 

According to multiple reports, the Lake Luzerne home is where Ray has been producing live cooking segments for her daytime talk show during the coronavirus pandemic. 