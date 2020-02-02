DES MOINES, Iowa — A highly-anticipated poll just two days ahead of the Iowa caucuses will not be released.

CNN, The Des Moines Register and Selzer & Company won’t release the final installment of the CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll after a respondent “raised an issue” with how the poll was conducted.

“Today, a respondent raised an issue with the way the survey was administered, which could have compromised the results of the poll,” Des Moines Register Executive Editor Carol Hunter said in a statement. “It appears a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate.”

The poll was scheduled to be unveiled at 8 p.m. Saturday on a live CNN broadcast.

“While this appears to be isolated to one surveyor, we cannot confirm that with certainty,” Hunter continued. “Therefore, the partners made the difficult decision to not to move forward with releasing the Iowa Poll.”

Polls conducted by Selzer & Company are highly-regarded in the political world, and have received an “A+” poll rating by FiveThirtyEight.

“CNN, The Des Moines Register and Selzer & Comapny aim to uphold the highest standards of survey research and therefore the partners decided not to proceed,” CNN said in a statement.

