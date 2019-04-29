"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman will plead guilty on May 13 to charges that she took part in a sweeping college admissions cheating scam.

Huffman had been scheduled to enter her plea in Boston federal court on May 21. A judge on Monday agreed to move up the hearing because the lead prosecutor will be out of town.

The actress agreed earlier this month to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Authorities say she paid $15,000 to have someone correct the answers on her daughter's SAT.

Huffman was charged in March along with dozens of other prominent parents and coaches at elite universities. Prosecutors say other parents paid an admissions consultant to bribe coaches to get their children admitted as fake athletic recruits.