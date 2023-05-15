Recalled Gerber baby formula distributed to stores in Ohio, 7 other states after initial recall

Anyone who purchased the formula should stop using the product and throw it away.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gerber baby formula under voluntary recall due to a possible contamination may have been distributed to several states after the initial recall, according to a release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA says Perrigo Company, based out of Ireland, issued the first recall in March because some products could be contaminated with the pathogenic Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria. For infants under 2 months of age or infants with weakened immune systems, the bacteria can cause fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy as well as other serious symptoms.

The recall impacts Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powdered Infant Formula and applies to products manufactured at its Eau Claire Wisconsin facility between January 2 and January 18.

Some of the recalled products were sent to Nashville-division retailers of Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc after the initial recall on March 17, according to the FDA.

AWG's independent retailers in the following states received the 12.4-ounce version of the formula after that date: Ohio, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Anyone who purchased the product should look for the following lot codes and "use by" dates, which can be found on the bottom of the package:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Anyone who purchased the formula should stop using the product and throw it away. Refunds can be requested by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center at 1-800-777-7690.