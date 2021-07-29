Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday

The moratorium was put in place last September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire Saturday, arguing that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court ruled it could only be extended until the end of the month.

In a statement Thursday, the White House said President Joe Biden would have liked to have extended the federal eviction moratorium due to the spread of the delta variant. Biden called on "Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay."

