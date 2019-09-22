"Game of Thrones" resurrected the Iron Throne at Sunday's Emmy ceremony, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which "Pose" star Billy Porter made history and the comedy series "Fleabag" led a British invasion that overturned expectations.

"This all started in the demented mind of George R.R. Martin," said "Game of Thrones" producer David Benioff, thanking the author whose novels were the basis of HBO's fantasy saga.

Porter, who stars in the FX drama set in the LGBTQ ball scene of the late 20th century, became the first openly gay man to win a best drama series acting Emmy.

"God bless you all. The category is love, you all, love. I'm so overjoyed and so overwhelmed to have lived to see this day," said an exuberant Porter, resplendent in a sparkling suit and swooping hat.

Amazon's "Fleabag," a dark comedy about a dysfunctional woman, was honored as best comedy and earned top acting honors for its British creator and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and a best director trophy.

RELATED: Billy Porter makes history with Emmy win

RELATED: Michelle Williams receives standing ovation for Emmy speech championing equal pay

RELATED: Alex Borstein pays tribute to strong women in Emmys acceptance speech: 'Step out of line ladies'

"This is getting a ridiculous," Waller-Bridge said in her third trip to the stage to collect the top trophy.

Her acting win blocked "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus from setting a record as the most-honored performer in Emmy history.

"Nooooo!" a shocked-looking Waller-Bridge said as Louis-Dreyfus smiled for the cameras. "Oh, my God, no. Thank you. I find acting really hard and really painful. But it's all about this," she said, her acting trophy firmly in hand.

In accepting the writing award earlier, she called the Emmy recognition proof that "a dirty, pervy, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys."

Bill Hader won his second consecutive best comedy actor award for the hitman comedy "Barry."

Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won best supporting acting awards at the ceremony, which included early and varied messages of female empowerment after the host-less ceremony kicked off with Homer Simpson.

The auditorium erupted in cheers when Jharrel Jerome of "When They See Us," about the Central Park Five case, won the best actor award for a limited series movie.

"Most important, this is for the men that we know as the Exonerated Five," said Jerome, naming the five wrongly convicted men who were in the audience. They stood and saluted the actor as the crowd applauded them.

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE TELEVISION ACADEMY - Jharrel Jerome accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for "When They See Us" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Invision for the Television Academy

It was the only honor for the acclaimed Netflix series of the evening; "Chernobyl" won the best limited series honor.

Stars arrive at the 2019 Primetime Emmys Jodie Comer arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Gwendoline Christie arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Mj Rodriguez arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Ryan Michelle Bathe, left, and Sterling K. Brown arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Melanie Liburd arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Chris Redd, from left, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner and Melissa Villasenor arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Anna Chlumsky arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE TELEVISION ACADEMY - Dascha Polanco arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) Padma Lakshmi arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Marin Hinkle arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Steven Canals arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Bethenny Frankel arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Eugene Levy, left, and Dan Levy arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jae Suh Park, left, and Randall Park arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Eris Baker arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Mario Lopez arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Faithe Herman, left, and Eris Baker arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Eugene Levy, left, and Catherine O'Hara arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Ryan Michelle Bathe arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Renn Hawkey, left, and Vera Farmiga arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Sterling K. Brown arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE TELEVISION ACADEMY - Laverne Cox arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Here are the winners of the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Winners will be noted in bold. This article will be updated as winners are announced:

Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Bodyguard"

WINNER: "Game of Thrones"

"Killing Eve"

"Ozark"

"Pose"

"Succesion"

"This is Us"

Comedy Series

"Barry"

WINNER: "Fleabag"

"The Good Place"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Russian Doll"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Veep"

Limited Series

"WINNER: Chernobyl"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"Sharp Objects"

"When They See Us"

Television Movie





WINNER: "Bandersnatch: Black Mirror"

"Brexit"

"Deadwood"

"King Lear"

"My Dinner With Herve"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

WINNER: Billy Porter, "Pose"

"Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

WINNER: Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Mandy Moore, "This is Us"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "Blackish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

WINNER: Bill Hader, "Barry"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"

Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"c

WINNER: Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Anjanue Ellis," When They See Us"

Joey King, "The Act"

Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"

WINNER: Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, "Game of Thrones"

WINNER: Peter Dinklange, "Game of Thrones"

Michael Kelly "House of Cards"

Chris Sullivan, "This is Us"

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"

Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"

Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones"

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

WINNER: Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root, "Barry"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"

Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"

Olivia Coleman, "Fleabag"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

WINNER: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk, "When They See Us"

Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora"

John Leguizamo, "When They See Us"

Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"

WINNER: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Michael K. Williams, "When They See Us

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Marsha Stephanie Blake, "When They See Us"

Vera Farmiga, "When They See Us"

Margaret Qualley, "Fosse/Verdon"

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean, "Better Call Saul"

Glynn Turman, "How to Get Away With Murder"

WINNER: Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Kumail Nanjiani, "The Twilight Zone"

Michael Angarano, "This is Us"

Ron Cephas Jones, "This is Us"

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story, Apocalypse"

Carice van Houten, "Game of Thrones"

Cicely Tyson, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Laverne Cox, "Orange is the New Black"

Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tale"

WINNER: Phylicia Rashad, "This is Us"

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, "Saturday Night Live"

Robert de Niro, "Saturday Night Live"

John Mulaney, "Saturday Night Live"

Adam Sandler, "Saturday Night Live"

Luke Kirby, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

WINNER: Rufus Sewell, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Peter MacNicol, "Veep"

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, "Fleabag"

Kristen Scott Tomas, "Fleabag"

Sandra Oh, "Saturday Night Live"

Emma Thomspon, "Saturday Night Live"

Maya Rudolph, "The Good Place"

WINNER: Jane Lynch, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, "Better Call Saul" - Winner

Jed Mercurio, "Bodyguard" - Episode 1

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, "Game of Thrones" - The Iron Throne

Emerald Fennell, "Killing Eve" - Nice and Neat

WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, "Succession" - Nobody is Ever Missing

Writing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, "Barry" - ronny/lily

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" - Episode 1

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, "PEN15" - Anna Ishii-Peters

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, "Russian Doll" - Nothing in This World is Easy

Allison Silverman, "Russian Doll" - A Warm Body

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, "The Good Place" - Janet(s)

David Mandel, "Veep" - Veep

Writing in a Limited Series or Movie

Russel T. Davis, "A Very English Scandal"

WINNER: Craig Maizin, "Chernobyl"

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, "Escape at Dannemora" - Episode 6

Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, "Escape at Dannemora" - Episode 7

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, "Fosse/Verdon"

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, "When They See Us" - Part Four

Directing for a Drama Series

Miguel Sapochnik, "Game of Thrones" - The Long Night

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, "Game of Thrones - The Iron Throne

David Nutter, "Game of Thrones" - The Last of the Starks

Lisa Bruhlmann, "Killing Eve" - Desperate Times

WINNER: Jason Bateman, "Ozark" - Reparations

Adam McKay, "Succession" - Celebration

Daina Reid, "The Handmaid's Tale" - Holly

Directing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg, "Barry" - The Audition

Bill Hader, "Barry" - ronny/lily

WINNER: Harry Bradbeer, " Fleabag" - Prime Video

Mark Cendrowski, "The Big Bang Theory" - The Stockholm Syndrome

Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - All Alone

Daniel Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - We're Going to the Catskills!

Directing in a Limited Series or Movie

Stephen Frears, "A Very English Scandal"

WINNER: Johan Renck, "Chernobyl"

Ben Stiller, "Escape at Dannemora"

Jessica Yu, "Fosse/Verdon" - Glory

Thomas Kail, "Fosse/Verdon" - Who's Got the Pain

Ava DuVernay, "When They See Us"

Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

WINNER: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Variety Sketch Series

"At Home With Amy Sedaris"

"Documentary Now!"

"Drunk History"

"I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman"

WINNER: "Saturday Night Live"

"Who Is America?"

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

"Documentary Now!"

"Drunk History"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

WINNER: "Saturday Night Live"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Who Is America?"

Competition Program

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Nailed It!"

WINNER: "RuPaul's Drag Race"

"The Amazing Race"

"The Voice"

"Top Chef"



