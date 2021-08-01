x
Reports: Elon Musk passes Jeff Bezos as world's richest man

A boost in Tesla stock Thursday meant the company's CEO has taken the title.

The video above is from June 2020.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly overtaken Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world.

CNBC said Tesla stock pushed Musk to a net worth of $185 billion Thursday while Bezos was at $184 billion.

Other financial news outlets had varying numbers. Bloomberg's Billionaire Index had Musk at $195 billion and Bezos at $185 billion.

A Forbes tracker Thursday still had Bezos ahead of Musk.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is third at $132 billion, CNN reports.

