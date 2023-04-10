Lawsuit: Dwayne Haskins drugged in blackmail conspiracy before his death

Haskins was struck and killed on April 9, 2022 on a Florida highway after he exited his vehicle when he ran out of gas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An attorney representing the widow of Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit saying the former Ohio State and NFL quarterback was “targeted and drugged” before he was fatally struck by a dump truck on a Florida highway last year.

A statement regarding the lawsuit was posted online by Rick Ellsley of The Ellsley Law Firm on behalf of Kalabrya Haskins.

“The filing of this lawsuit is an important step in the process of uncovering the complete truth about this tragedy,” Ellsley said.

Last April, Haskins was in South Florida training with some of his Steelers teammates. Reports state Haskins had gone to dinner with teammates and then to a club with a friend or cousin.

Authorities said he had been on the phone with Kalabrya shortly before he was struck, telling her he had run out of gas. A woman he was with told investigators Haskins had gone to get fuel.

Witnesses said he was trying to wave down cars and standing in the center lane when he was hit by the truck and then an SUV. An autopsy said he died of blunt force trauma.

The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office said Haskins' blood alcohol content was 0.20. He also had the strong painkiller ketamine and its metabolite norketamine in his system.

The lawsuit, filed in Broward County late last month, names 14 defendants including four people of being involved in drugging Haskins as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy.

“In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death,” Ellsley said.

The lawsuit also names the truck driver as a defendant, citing his negligence as a direct cause of Haskins’ death.

Ellsley said a homicide report shows Haskins was only feet away from making it safely when he was hit. He alleges the truck was going faster than the speed limit, carrying excessive cargo, had brake system problems and was traveling on low tread tires with separated sidewalls.

He adds there were multiple other drivers who were driving in front and behind the truck and saw Haskins on the roadway who avoided hitting him.

“There were tail lights, brake lights, and hazard flashers from these cars as well as a bright traffic construction signal board – all of which illuminated Dwayne as the dump truck driver was approaching the area where Dwayne was crossing,” Ellsley said.

Ellsley said the truck driver’s cell phone records have not yet been disclosed and they refused to provide a blood sample to police at the scene and still has not provided alcohol test results.