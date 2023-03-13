Drake announces 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage

WASHINGTON — Four-time Grammy-winner Drake is teaming up with collaborator 21 Savage for a North American arena tour this year.
The It's All a Blur Tour will kick off June 16 in New Orleans and stop in Dallas, Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Additional shows including Toronto will be announced later.
The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year put out two albums in 2022, “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” His last headlining tour was in 2018.
During a show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music on the horizon.
Several of the stops will be two-night stands, including in Atlanta, Chicago and Boston.
Presales will be available through Cash App and Sprite beginning Wednesday and general sales will start Friday.
Drake 2023 tour dates
Fri Jun 16: New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 Chicago, IL United Center
Thu Jul 06 Chicago, IL United Center
Sat Jul 08 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 Boston, MA TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 Boston, MA TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Tue Jul 25 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena