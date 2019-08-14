A Dominican Republic resort where a Delaware woman claimed she was severely beaten is planning to close down for three months, citing low occupancy.

In a letter sent to travel agencies, Majestic Resorts said it has experienced "thousands of cancellations" across its hotels in the Dominican Republic, blaming negative media portrayals of "isolated issues," according to the Delaware News Journal.

The deaths and injuries of several American tourists in the Dominican Republic came to light earlier this year and were highly publicized over the Summer. The island's tourism minister portrayed the deaths as a statistically normal phenomenon.

Tammy Lawrence-Daley was one of the first Americans to go public with her experience. The Delaware woman's story gained international attention after she posted online about how she was attacked and beaten while staying at the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana resort. Her lawyers said Lawrence-Daley was so severely beaten during her Jan. 2019 visit that she spent five days in the hospital and her friends and family didn't recognize her after she was found, WPVI reports.

She has since filed a $3 million lawsuit against the hotel. The resort has cast doubt on her story and said she had requested $2 million from the hotel before going public with details about her attack.

That resort, the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana, will be closing from Aug. 15 to Nov. 7, according to multiple reports about the letter sent to travel agencies.

The letter said the company decided to close the resort because it didn't feel it would be providing guests "the best possible experience by having empty resorts," Dominican Today reported.

The resort did not immediately return a request for comment.

The resort's website does not directly address the temporarily closure. However, when guests go to book a stay at Majestic Elegance Punta Cana, it instead offers a "congratulations" message and explains that guests "will be upgraded" to one of Majestic's two other Punta Cana locations during their stay.

The booking website states the "offer" would only be available from Aug. 15 through Nov. 7, the same dates as the reported resort closure.

Majestic Resorts said in its letter that some upgrades will be made during the resort's temporary closure, CBS Philly reported.