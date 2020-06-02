IOWA, USA — On Thursday, the chair of the Democratic National Committee released a statement on social media, calling on Iowa Democratic leaders to recanvass the entire state.

The caucus results from Monday night have been released slowly by the party, and there were a few inaccuracies in the results on Wednesday afternoon. As of this publication, 97 percent of the precincts’ results have been reported.

Iowa Democratic Party leaders have not indicated since around midnight when they would be releasing the remaining data. Party officials are scrambling to verify the remaining results three days after Iowans gathered at caucus sites across the state to begin choosing which Democrat will take on President Donald Trump in November.

The current results show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders nearly tied with almost all the votes counted.

Tom Perez has been vocally frustrated with the caucus debacle, taking to Twitter on Tuesday.

Some political analysts have speculated that the chaos after the Monday night caucuses may cost the state its first-in-the-nation status. That decision is ultimately made by top party leaders.

Workers for the IDP have been working day and night, according to chairman Troy Price, to get the results out to the public. IDP leaders cited an issue with the app used to report results on Monday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

