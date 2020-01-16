MIAMI — Super Bowl 2020 is set to be a star-studded event with its latest announcement: Demi Lovato will be singing the national anthem.

The 27-year-old singer made the announcement on her Instagram Thursday morning.

"Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV. See you in Miami," Lovato posted.

Lovato joins entertainers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira who will be performing the event's halftime show.

The Super Bowl announcement comes shortly after her first interview since an apparent overdose. She sat down with Teen Vogue in November, telling them she has overcome a lot.

"I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. I don't see a championship winner in there, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no mater [what] challenges are thrown their way," Lovato told Teen Vogue.