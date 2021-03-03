Jahmil French, 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' star, dead at 29, reports say

French appeared on "Degrassi: The Next Generation" as Dave Turner from 2009-2013.

Actor Jahmil French, who appeared on the series "Degrassi: The Next Generation," has died at the age of 29, according to multiple reports.

USA TODAY and CNN said French's agent confirmed the actor's passing Tuesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French," Gabrielle Kachman told USA TODAY. "He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

A cause of death was not immediately announced.

French appeared on "Degrassi" as Dave Turner from 2009-2013, according to his IMDB profile.

"Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French," tweeted "Degrassi" co-star Annie Clark along with a video of French dancing. "This video is how I’ll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil."

"He performed Dave with such sensitivity and thoughtfulness and could make me laugh so easily," tweeted "Degrassi" co-star and producer Stefan Brogren. "It was a pleasure to work with him and he will be missed. This is a real loss. Rest In Peace."

