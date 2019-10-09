A "Dia de los Muertos", or "Day of the Dead," Barbie makes its debut Thursday and people are full of love for the new version.

Mattel said the doll will be available for $75 on Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

"Barbie celebrates Dia De Muertos with a collectible doll inspired by the time-honored holiday and honors the traditions and symbols often seen throughout this time," a Mattel spokesperson said in an email.

"The doll’s long, ruffled, embroidered dress is embellished with heart and butterfly details," he continued. "Her face is painted in a traditional skull mask, and she wears a crown with monarch butterflies and bright marigolds."

National Geographic says Dia de los Muertos honors the dead with festivals and lively celebrations. It's marked throughout Latin America, but originated in Mexico.

The reason it is celebrated is because the dead would see mourning or sadness as an insult, according to National Geographic. It recognizes death as a natural part of being human.