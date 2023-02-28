Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl cooks for homeless shelter during California storms

The musician rolled up with his own massive meat smoker and got to work.

LOS ANGELES — Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl gave back during last week's winter storm, smoking and serving his own barbecue recipes during a marathon volunteer session at a California homeless shelter.

According to TMZ, Grohl arrived around midnight Wednesday and got to work preparing the meat, taking the next 16 hours to season and smoke the barbecue and taking occasional naps in the parking lot.

He and some friends served up about 500 meals of brisket, pork butt, ribs, beans and more.

Southern California was hit by a rare winter storm last week, with much of the area dealing with flooding and frigid temperatures, with Los Angeles even seeing snow. The National Weather Service said it was one of the strongest storms to ever hit southwest California.

Grohl also gave another shoutout to the cause with a video for Hope the Mission's "All In for Housing" campaign, a fundraiser in which the nonprofit's CEO and CFO are running from the Las Vegas strip to Los Angeles to raise money for housing.

"Keep it up," Grohl encouraged, adding that they'd been cooking all night. "You've gotta get back here soon, because we’re 'all in.'"