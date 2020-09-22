COVID-19, Supreme Court, race among topics for first Trump-Biden debate

The 6 topics for the first presidential debate were selected by the moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, and will each be the subject of 15-minute “blocks.”

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off on the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic and race and violence in the nation's cities next week when they meet for their first presidential debate.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday announced the six topics for the first face-to-face event scheduled for Sept. 29 in Cleveland. The topics were selected by the debate's moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, and will each be the subject of 15-minute “blocks” in the debate.

The topics are: “The Trump and Biden Records," “The Supreme Court," ”Covid-19," “The Economy,” “Race and Violence in our Cities,” and “The Integrity of the Election."

The topics are subject to change because of news developments, the commission said.

The commission recently announced that USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City with Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris. The commission makes its moderator selection independently of the candidates.

Steve Scully of C-SPAN has been tapped to moderate the “town meeting” debate Oct. 15 in Miami. NBC’s Kristen Welker will moderate the debate Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.