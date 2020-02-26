NEW YORK — Million-selling novelist Clive Cussler has died.

Alexis Welby, spokeswoman for Cussler's publisher, says he died Monday at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was 88. The cause was not disclosed.

The Illinois-born Cussler was an adventure writer and real-life thrill-seeker who wove personal details and spectacular fantasies into his page-turning novels about underwater explorer Dirk Pitt. Cussler's plots ranged from the bold to the incredible.

Cussler dispatched Pitt and pal Al Giordino on worldwide missions highlighted by shipwrecks, treachery, espionage and beautiful women, in popular works including "Cyclops," "Night Probe!" and his commercial breakthrough, "Raise the Titanic!"

" It has been a privilege and a great honor to share in his life. I want to thank you, his fans and friends for all the support, for all the good times and all the adventures you have shared with him," Clusser's wife shared in a Facebook post. "He was the kindest, most gentle man I ever met. I have always loved him and always will. I know, his adventures will continue."