Cleveland Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's brother Joshua found dead in Virginia; police investigating incident as homicide

HAMPTON, Va. — Fire and police officials in Hampton, Virginia, are trying to figure out what happened to a man who was found dead Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a fire had taken place at a home on the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive, and that the man's body was found inside. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, and officials have confirmed to 3News he is indeed the brother of Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah.

Details are scarce at this time, but police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Joshua played football with his brother at Hampton's Bethel High School, where he also served as Biological Sciences Editor for the yearbook, was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, and sang in his church's choir. He was briefly a reserve linebacker at the College of William & Mary, where he majored in chemistry and was on the Athletic Policy Advocate Committee. Police tell WKYC he had recently graduated.

Anyone with information regarding Joshua's death is asked to immediately call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or leave a tip with the local Crime Line at (888) 5625-887. Tips can remain anonymous and a reward of up to $1,000 is currently available.